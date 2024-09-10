Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases New Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth about $183,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 686,080 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 121,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 17.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 11,952 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $200,793.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

