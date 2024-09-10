Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 11,001 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.05% of Loews worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

L has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $2,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 461,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,751,338.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,751,338.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,972.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,013 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.