Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 1,500 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after buying an additional 2,158,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,448,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 297.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,959,000 after purchasing an additional 537,419 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3,404.3% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 249,129 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 98.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 208,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE HSY opened at $203.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.43. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $213.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

