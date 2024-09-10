Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 814 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after acquiring an additional 881,710 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after purchasing an additional 819,019 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after purchasing an additional 983,842 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $90.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.