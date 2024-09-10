LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 35,854 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 109.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.29% of LGI Homes worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,929,000 after purchasing an additional 131,467 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $12,260,000. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,776,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised LGI Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of LGIH opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 12.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.95. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $136.89.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

