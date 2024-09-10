LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 433.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,291 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,864. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

