LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $218.56 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.30.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,610. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

