LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 684.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,866 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 63,823 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 501,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 283,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

