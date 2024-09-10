LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 105.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,993 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises 1.2% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.84.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

