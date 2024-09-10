LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Welltower by 26.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,079 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $309,917,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

Welltower Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WELL opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 157.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.51. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $127.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

