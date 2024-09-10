LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2,460.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,601 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.4% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,862,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,774,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after purchasing an additional 360,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $515.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $521.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.48.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.