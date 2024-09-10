LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 5,498 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $210,911,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.27.

AON Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $350.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $351.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

