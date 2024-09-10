LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,980 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,220.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 33,971 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

MNST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

