LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

