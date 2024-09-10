LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,561,455 shares of company stock valued at $762,858,509 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. TD Cowen cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.78. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.