LGT Group Foundation Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 534.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $4,027,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $21,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $362.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.97. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $365.61. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

