LGT Group Foundation Increases Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in MP Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in MP Materials by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP Materials stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.60 and a beta of 2.22.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MP Materials Profile



MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

