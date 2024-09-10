LGT Group Foundation Purchases Shares of 8,062 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 52,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 871,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,700,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RY opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $174.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

