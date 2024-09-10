LGT Group Foundation Sells 1,422 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,209,000 after buying an additional 205,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PTC by 1,409.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,141,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PTC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,537,000 after buying an additional 166,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,144,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

PTC Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PTC opened at $167.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.18. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

