LGT Group Foundation Sells 34,884 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 34,884 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

