LGT Group Foundation Sells 5,247 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.38% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 93,931 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 353,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 50,057 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 412,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 302,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $955.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FWRG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

