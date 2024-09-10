LGT Group Foundation Sells 625 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hess by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 398,089 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Hess by 774.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,351,000 after acquiring an additional 462,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.46.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hess’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

