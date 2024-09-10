LGT Group Foundation Sells 893 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

