Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after buying an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 348,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,785,000 after acquiring an additional 257,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,870,000 after purchasing an additional 536,715 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

