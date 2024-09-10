Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 239 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after acquiring an additional 679,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after acquiring an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $196.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.