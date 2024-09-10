Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $207.96 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.19.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

