Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth about $313,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $1,050,992.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,540.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $1,050,992.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $769,540.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $256,436.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,142.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,292 shares of company stock valued at $13,557,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HIMS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,396.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

