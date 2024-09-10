Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

LINC opened at $11.71 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $368.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $27,330.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 874,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $490,481. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Further Reading

