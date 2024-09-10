Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $113.73 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000683 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

