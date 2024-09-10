Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Achieves $2.32 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $40.29 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,431,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,402,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00284383 USD and is down -13.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

