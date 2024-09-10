Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $375.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $12.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.08. 111,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.81. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.64. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $231.36 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Lithia Motors by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the period.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

