Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Down 22.2%

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 235,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 551% from the average session volume of 36,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Lithium ION Energy Stock Down 22.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

About Lithium ION Energy

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium deposits in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company also holds interest in the Urgakh Naran lithium brine project that covers an area of approximately 29,770 hectares located in Dornogovi Province, Mongolia.

