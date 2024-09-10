Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.32

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lords Group Trading Price Performance

LON:LORD opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.54 million, a PE ratio of 3,900.00 and a beta of 1.18. Lords Group Trading has a 1-year low of GBX 36.25 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.50.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.