Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Financial Comparison

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 11.16% 18.31% 11.35% Lotus Technology N/A N/A -39.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Federal Signal and Lotus Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Lotus Technology has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.61%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Federal Signal.

This table compares Federal Signal and Lotus Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.72 billion 2.96 $157.40 million $2.96 28.16 Lotus Technology $947.09 million 0.36 -$742.00 million ($0.84) -6.01

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Federal Signal has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Lotus Technology on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

