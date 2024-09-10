Macfarlane Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.96 (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MACF stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £187.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.41. Macfarlane Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.38 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147.50 ($1.93).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MACF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Macfarlane Group from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

