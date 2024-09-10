Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.90

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.
Madison Pacific Properties Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$36.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.62.
Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 117.88%. The company had revenue of C$11.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Madison Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
About Madison Pacific Properties
Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.
