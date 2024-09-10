MagnetGold Price Hits $0.0480 on Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and $469.49 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

