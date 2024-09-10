Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

