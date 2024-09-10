Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HCC opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

