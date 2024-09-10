Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,173 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 724.3% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 205,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV opened at $240.88 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

