Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 8,534 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 22.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chewy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 322.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

