Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Prologis by 21.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.12.

Shares of PLD opened at $130.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

