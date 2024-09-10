Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $749.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $920.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $949.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

