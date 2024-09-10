Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $569.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $553.92 and its 200 day moving average is $519.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.