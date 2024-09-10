Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 5,655 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 53.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 47,115.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

