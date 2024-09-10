Malayan Banking Berhad (MLYBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1181 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Up 8.7 %
OTCMKTS:MLYBY opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.10.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile
