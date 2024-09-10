Malayan Banking Berhad (MLYBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1181 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Up 8.7 %

OTCMKTS:MLYBY opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Get Malayan Banking Berhad alerts:

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.