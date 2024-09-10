Marqeta Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,003 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 692% compared to the average volume of 758 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 61.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 35.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 278,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Marqeta by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $526,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 62.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MQ

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,561. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.