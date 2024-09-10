Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 108,253 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,855 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,903,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Match Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
