Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,142 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,124.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,094.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,069.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

