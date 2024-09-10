Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 122.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,388 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $10,259,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,332,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.